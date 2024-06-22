Wedmont Private Capital Sells 348 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Wedmont Private Capital decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $860,010,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $671,392,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,993 shares during the period. Chai Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 926.0% in the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,705,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,527 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 53.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,120,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,620 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $165.59 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $169.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.23 and a 200 day moving average of $161.48.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

