Wedmont Private Capital Takes $484,000 Position in 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 85,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in 2seventy bio by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 15.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at 2seventy bio

In related news, Director Casdin Capital, Llc acquired 330,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $1,673,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,960,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,937,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,831 shares of company stock valued at $7,665 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSVT. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of 2seventy bio from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of 2seventy bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 2seventy bio from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of 2seventy bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

2seventy bio Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSVT opened at $3.72 on Friday. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $11.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.09). 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 313.51% and a negative return on equity of 67.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 million. Analysts forecast that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

2seventy bio Company Profile

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes Abecma, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

