Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Welltower were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $102.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.10 and its 200-day moving average is $93.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a PE ratio of 126.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.86 and a 12-month high of $105.69.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 301.23%.

Insider Activity at Welltower

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WELL. BNP Paribas began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.07.

View Our Latest Report on WELL

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.