WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBCP) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.31 and last traded at $24.40. 3,985 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 16,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average of $24.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4219 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WesBanco stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in WesBanco, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WSBCP Free Report ) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

