Westshore Terminals Investment Co. Announces Dividend of $0.27 (OTCMKTS:WTSHF)

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2741 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WTSHF opened at $16.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.02. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $24.22.
Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile
