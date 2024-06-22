Westshore Terminals Investment Co. Announces Dividend of $0.27 (OTCMKTS:WTSHF)

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2741 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTSHF opened at $16.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.02. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $24.22.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.