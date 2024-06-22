Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $255.77

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $255.77 and traded as high as $305.30. Williams-Sonoma shares last traded at $303.20, with a volume of 1,834,537 shares changing hands.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSM. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WSM

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.77.

Williams-Sonoma shares are going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, July 9th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, July 9th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 9th.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 54.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Monica Bhargava sold 8,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.28, for a total transaction of $2,663,938.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marta Benson sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.98, for a total transaction of $685,732.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,185,328.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Monica Bhargava sold 8,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.28, for a total transaction of $2,663,938.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,931 shares of company stock worth $18,089,484. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $152,843,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 37.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 704,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,833,000 after acquiring an additional 192,432 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 4,101.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 138,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,846,000 after acquiring an additional 134,719 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $40,060,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 638.3% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 142,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,129,000 after acquiring an additional 123,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.