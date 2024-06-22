WINkLink Tops 24 Hour Volume of $21.96 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. During the last week, WINkLink has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. One WINkLink token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. WINkLink has a market cap of $88.90 million and $21.96 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WINkLink

WINkLink was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens. The official website for WINkLink is winklink.org. WINkLink’s official message board is winklink-oracle.medium.com. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WINkLink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00008881 USD and is down -2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $23,474,600.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

