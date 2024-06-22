Winpak (TSE:WPK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.96

Shares of Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$41.96 and traded as high as C$43.50. Winpak shares last traded at C$43.09, with a volume of 39,141 shares.

Get Winpak alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WPK. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Winpak from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Winpak from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Winpak

Winpak Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of C$2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$41.96.

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter. Winpak had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of C$373.14 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Winpak Ltd. will post 3.364751 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winpak Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Winpak’s payout ratio is 3.93%.

About Winpak

(Get Free Report)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates is Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery segments. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, high-performance pouch, and high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, as well as shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.