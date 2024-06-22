WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Sets New 12-Month High at $79.11

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $79.11 and last traded at $78.90, with a volume of 107480 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.02.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.88.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund
About WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund
The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.