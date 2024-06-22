Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.49

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.49 and traded as low as $19.30. Xencor shares last traded at $19.80, with a volume of 2,260,022 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XNCR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Xencor from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Xencor from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xencor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

Xencor Stock Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.08.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.07 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 82.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Xencor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 303.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 498.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Xencor by 367.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Xencor by 153.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Xencor by 29,487.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

See Also

