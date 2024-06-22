Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Receives $15.70 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.70.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE XHR opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $267.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.80 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 2.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 252.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XHR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,858,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,132,000 after purchasing an additional 435,427 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,120,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 275,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 48,657 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,195,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,862,000 after purchasing an additional 70,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

