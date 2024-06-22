Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Trading Up 5.6%

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) traded up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.97 and last traded at $15.89. 290,950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 789,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPOF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPOF

Xponential Fitness Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.12.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $79.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 1.90%. Xponential Fitness’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.