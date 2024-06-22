Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:PSWD)

Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:PSWD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0093 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.
Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:PSWD opened at $28.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.18. Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.76 and a 1 year high of $33.00.
Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF Company Profile
