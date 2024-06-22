Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:PSWD)

Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:PSWD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0093 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

NASDAQ:PSWD opened at $28.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.18. Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.76 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

The Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF (PSWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of companies globally that are engaged in the cybersecurity industry. The index screens securities based on various ESG criteria provided by Sustainalytics PSWD was launched on Jul 13, 2023 and is issued by Xtrackers.

