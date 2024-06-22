Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF (UPGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:UPGR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0291 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:UPGR opened at $18.56 on Friday. Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $17.41 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 million, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.64.

About Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF

The Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF (UPGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index consisting of US companies engaged in green energy and sustainable infrastructure. The index screens securities based on various ESG criteria provided by Sustainalytics UPGR was launched on Jul 13, 2023 and is issued by Xtrackers.

