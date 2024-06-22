Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF (UPGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:UPGR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0291 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.
Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:UPGR opened at $18.56 on Friday. Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $17.41 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 million, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.64.
About Xtrackers US Green Infrastructure Select Equity ETF
