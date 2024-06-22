Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.04

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.04 and last traded at C$1.05, with a volume of 44306 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.07.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

YGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Yangarra Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$2.00 to C$1.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th.

View Our Latest Report on YGR

Yangarra Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$102.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09. Yangarra Resources had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 27.89%. The business had revenue of C$40.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.6779661 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.