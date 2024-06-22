Yerbaé Brands (OTCMKTS:YERBF) Stock Price Down 11.3%

Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 11.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 34,054 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 29,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Yerbaé Brands Trading Down 11.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.72.

About Yerbaé Brands

Yerbaé Brands Corp. engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of plant-based energy beverages in the United States. The company's offers a portfolio of beverages that are blended with non-GMO plant-based ingredients. Its products include 12oz plant-based energy seltzers water and 16oz plant-based energy drinks.

