Yerbaé Brands (OTCMKTS:YERBF) Stock Price Down 11.3%

Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 11.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 34,054 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 29,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.
Yerbaé Brands Trading Down 11.3 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.72.
About Yerbaé Brands
Yerbaé Brands Corp. engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of plant-based energy beverages in the United States. The company's offers a portfolio of beverages that are blended with non-GMO plant-based ingredients. Its products include 12oz plant-based energy seltzers water and 16oz plant-based energy drinks.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Yerbaé Brands
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- CarMax: A Market Melt-Up Waiting to Happen for this Stock
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 3 Solar Stocks to Watch that are Building the Green Energy Future
Receive News & Ratings for Yerbaé Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yerbaé Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.