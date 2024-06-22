Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

AAP has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

AAP stock opened at $65.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $88.56. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.26, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.76 and a 200-day moving average of $69.04.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 267.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Brent Windom purchased 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.34 per share, with a total value of $401,098.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 144.93%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

