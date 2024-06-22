Zacks Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cooper Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings of $3.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.51. The consensus estimate for Cooper Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.07 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, May 31st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. TheStreet cut Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.42.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ COO opened at $91.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $75.93 and a fifty-two week high of $104.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cooper Companies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. American Trust grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 282.0% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 2,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 337.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 477.3% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 184,012 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,670,000 after purchasing an additional 152,137 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 100.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,788 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after buying an additional 18,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 309.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,394 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 13,146 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

