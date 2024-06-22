Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Receives $133.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus raised Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st.

ZBH opened at $107.86 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.59 and a 200-day moving average of $121.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

