Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO) Trading 0.9% Higher

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO – Get Free Report) was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.77 and last traded at $25.77. Approximately 15,337 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 26,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.53.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 0.9 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.62.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were given a $0.6417 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.96%.
Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association
About Zions Bancorporation, National Association
Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Zions Bancorporation, National Association
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- CarMax: A Market Melt-Up Waiting to Happen for this Stock
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 3 Solar Stocks to Watch that are Building the Green Energy Future
Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.