Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO) Trading 0.9% Higher

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO – Get Free Report) was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.77 and last traded at $25.77. Approximately 15,337 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 26,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.53.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 0.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.62.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were given a $0.6417 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.96%.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock. Bullseye Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZIONO Free Report ) by 65.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,315 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation, National Association makes up 0.6% of Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.