Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.48

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.48 and traded as high as $19.43. Zumiez shares last traded at $19.04, with a volume of 568,086 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZUMZ. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Zumiez from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Zumiez from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $385.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.28. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $177.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.58 million. Analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zumiez news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis bought 10,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $143,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 57,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,792.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Zumiez by 17.2% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 236,158 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 34,638 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zumiez during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 65,726 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 13,031 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 901,774 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $13,698,000 after acquiring an additional 20,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 470,743 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

