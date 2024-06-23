1,037 Shares in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Bought by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LANC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 92,700.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $187.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.69 and a 200 day moving average of $187.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 0.37. Lancaster Colony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.88 and a fifty-two week high of $215.31.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LANC. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price target on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lancaster Colony

About Lancaster Colony

(Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.