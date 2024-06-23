11,661 Shares in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Bought by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Palogic Value Management L.P. raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 92,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 33,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $12,006,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,961,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,031,000 after buying an additional 120,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,292 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,095.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,292 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,095.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Down 0.5 %
ARI opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.73. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 52.35, a current ratio of 52.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.88%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently -179.49%.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.
