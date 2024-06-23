136,226 Shares in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 136,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOLS. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Evolus by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477,623 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolus by 37.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,698,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,666,000 after purchasing an additional 741,451 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evolus by 14.9% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,179,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,336,000 after purchasing an additional 672,807 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Evolus by 650.1% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 293,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 254,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evolus during the third quarter valued at $1,200,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David Moatazedi sold 6,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $86,430.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 689,614 shares in the company, valued at $9,558,050.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vikram Malik sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 246,514 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 6,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $86,430.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 689,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,558,050.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,131 shares of company stock worth $2,471,151 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $10.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. Evolus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $15.43.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $59.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Evolus, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

