1,530 Shares in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Acquired by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IEX opened at $202.70 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $183.76 and a 12 month high of $246.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.12. IDEX had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.71.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

