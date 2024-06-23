1,600 Shares in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Purchased by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 96,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after buying an additional 44,862 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 219.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 63,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after buying an additional 43,904 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 43,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 35,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after buying an additional 14,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Price Performance

NYSE PAC traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.34. 44,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,017. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $107.25 and a 12-month high of $197.31.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $500.56 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 52.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.