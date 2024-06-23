1,758 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Acquired by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Airbnb by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 38,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,628,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. Wynn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

ABNB stock opened at $149.57 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.24 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.49. The firm has a market cap of $96.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.18, for a total value of $3,750,720.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 143,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,316,410.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,553,756.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.18, for a total value of $3,750,720.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 143,731 shares in the company, valued at $24,316,410.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,930 shares of company stock valued at $46,446,212 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

