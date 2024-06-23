18,870 Shares in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Purchased by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,416,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,191,000 after acquiring an additional 289,258 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 8.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,702,000 after acquiring an additional 880,139 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,284,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,116,000 after acquiring an additional 902,032 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,203,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 16.2% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 8,344,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,216 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEY has been the topic of several research reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.97.

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:KEY opened at $13.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.28. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.80%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

