19,100 Shares in Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) Purchased by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $365,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

LUNR stock remained flat at $3.66 during midday trading on Friday. 3,330,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,126. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The company has a market cap of $456.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average is $4.63.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Intuitive Machines had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $73.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Machines Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.