19,409 Shares in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.06% of Eagle Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 3.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1,910.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 762.4% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Susan G. Riel purchased 5,260 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,519.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,210 shares in the company, valued at $6,222,293.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eagle Bancorp news, CEO Susan G. Riel bought 5,260 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,519.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,210 shares in the company, valued at $6,222,293.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Leslie Ludwig bought 1,500 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $25,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,465.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 9,582 shares of company stock worth $173,108. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.07. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $31.97.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.60). Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $78.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.51 million. Analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 17th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 9th.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

