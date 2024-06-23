19,500 Shares in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Acquired by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of GOLD stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.56. 35,931,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,109,250. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.49. The company has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOLD. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

