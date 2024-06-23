2,385 Shares in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Purchased by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Toro by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.75.

NYSE:TTC opened at $95.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.31. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $77.15 and a 52-week high of $106.68.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 56.92%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

