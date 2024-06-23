256,570 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Acquired by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 256,570 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,438,000. Walmart makes up about 1.4% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $67.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $546.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $68.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.23 and its 200 day moving average is $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.97.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $798,131.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 645,517 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,888.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $798,131.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 645,517 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,888.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $82,910,840.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 633,518,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,211,325,061.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock valued at $950,549,592 in the last quarter. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

