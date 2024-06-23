3,454 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Bought by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 153,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,245,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,078,000 after buying an additional 449,310 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,003,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 967,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,776,000 after purchasing an additional 173,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.03.
Citigroup Stock Down 1.0 %
C traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.99. 18,976,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,110,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.38. The company has a market cap of $114.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $64.98.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.
Citigroup Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.72%.
Citigroup Profile
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
