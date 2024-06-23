3,454 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Bought by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 153,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,245,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,078,000 after buying an additional 449,310 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,003,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 967,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,776,000 after purchasing an additional 173,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.03.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.0 %

C traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.99. 18,976,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,110,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.38. The company has a market cap of $114.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $64.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.