3,567 Shares in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Bought by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GBTC stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,093,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,220,227. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $65.61. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.79.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

