3,930 Shares in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Purchased by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,930 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,903 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of GMED opened at $66.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.94, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.38 and a fifty-two week high of $67.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $606.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.82 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 566,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,807,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 566,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,807,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $4,089,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Globus Medical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GMED

Globus Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.