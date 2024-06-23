4,000 Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Acquired by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total value of $592,740.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,378.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,074,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $592,740.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,378.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,531 shares of company stock worth $3,592,946 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 0.4 %

STX stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.08. 3,420,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,184. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.41. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $57.32 and a 1 year high of $107.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -217.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.29.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

