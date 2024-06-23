43,748 Shares in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Bought by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 43,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,166,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $2.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 13.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LYG. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lloyds Banking Group

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.