4,853 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $995,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $7,071,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $84,583,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.44.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,390.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,729 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,991 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.1 %

FI stock opened at $149.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $159.99. The firm has a market cap of $87.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.