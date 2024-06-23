4,926 Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP) Bought by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in International Paper by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 309.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP opened at $46.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 94.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.08. International Paper has a 52-week low of $30.23 and a 52-week high of $46.77.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 377.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $26,748.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,453.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $144,744. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

