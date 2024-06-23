5,300 Shares in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Purchased by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRP. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in TC Energy by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TC Energy stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $38.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,279,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,524. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $41.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.79.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 17.23%. Analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.88%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

