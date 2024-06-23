5,301 Shares in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Acquired by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Belden by 33,500.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 15.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BDC. Loop Capital increased their price target on Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Belden in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Belden in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $104,381.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Belden news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total value of $651,173.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,189,557.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,093 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $104,381.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,400 shares of company stock valued at $911,900 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDC opened at $95.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.09. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.54 and a 52 week high of $99.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.66.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.27 million. Belden had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 9.01%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.91%.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

