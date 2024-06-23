93,002 Shares in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Acquired by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 93,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CXE. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 1,761.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 11,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.68. The company had a trading volume of 17,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,318. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $3.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

