949 Shares in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Purchased by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 949 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 182.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EME opened at $381.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.92. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $174.01 and a one year high of $401.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on EME

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.