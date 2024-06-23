ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 359,437 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 230,415 shares.The stock last traded at $55.76 and had previously closed at $57.13.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB Stock Down 2.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $104.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter. ABB had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 11.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ABB

ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.