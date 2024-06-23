AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 1.2% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.64.

ABBV opened at $170.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.79. The company has a market cap of $300.89 billion, a PE ratio of 50.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.60. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

