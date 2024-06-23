Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) by 72.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,612 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Adecoagro worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 156,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the fourth quarter worth about $857,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Adecoagro by 168.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Adecoagro in the fourth quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in Adecoagro by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 30,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGRO opened at $9.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45. Adecoagro S.A. has a one year low of $8.96 and a one year high of $12.51. The company has a market capitalization of $951.84 million, a P/E ratio of 3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $261.78 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.1682 per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This is an increase from Adecoagro’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adecoagro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

