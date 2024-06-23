AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.37

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.37 and last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 371 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

AGC Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.16.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter. AGC had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 1.44%.

About AGC

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, automotive, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas and module assembly windows.

