Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF) Shares Up 7.7%

Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF – Get Free Report) traded up 7.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.80. 9,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 12,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.50.

About Agilyx ASA

Agilyx ASA, a technology company, engages in the chemically recycling of difficult-to-recycle post-use plastic streams. The company operates through two segments, Agilyx and Cyclyx. Its conversion technology utilizes pyrolysis without a catalyst and converts mixed waste plastic to naphtha and fuels, as well as depolymerizes plastics, which include polystyrene and PMMA back into virgin-quality products.

