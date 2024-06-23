Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $20.27

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.27 and last traded at $20.58, with a volume of 144441 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.18.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.4498 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Akzo Nobel’s previous dividend of $0.11. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.74%.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.

